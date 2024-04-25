Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live | PM Modi Reiterates 'Property' Remarks to Attack Congress

Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024 with mega rallies in western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Modi is scheduled to address poll rallies in Agra, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur in UP and Morena in MP. The poll campaign for the second phase ended on Wednesday, with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.

3.05 PM

Addressing a public gathering in Agra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to attack Congress and INDIA bloc partners over the 'property remark'. "Will you let go of your property to the corrupt SP-Congress alliance? Before looting the SC, ST and OBC rights and eyeing women's mangal sutra- 'Jab tak Modi zinda hain, aisa koe bhi paap karne se phele apko Modi se nipatna padega'...(till the time Modi is alive, you will have to deal with him before attempting any such sin)," Modi said.

2.45 pm

Addressing a rally in Morena (Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the inheritance law during his tenure to save the wealth and family property that was to be taken by the government after the death of his mother Indira Gandhi.

2.30 pm

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM, seeks time to explain party's 'Nyay Patra'. "You are being misinformed by your advisors about things not even written in Congress manifesto," Kharge to PM.