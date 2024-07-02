"Naya Hindustan Ghar Mei Ghus Kar Marta Hai; Steps On To Curb Paper Leaks, Won't Spare Guilty": PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new India gets the terrorists from their homes, on Tuesday. He was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the president's speech.

"Before 2014, there were times when terrorists were free to attack anywhere," Modi said. "It was a routine to see innocent people losing their lives, when every nook and corner of Hindustan used to be targeted, and the governments used to do nothing except keep mum! But after 2014, "Ye Naya Hindustan Ghar Mei Ghus Kar Marta Hai(New India Kills Those Terrorists In Their Homes)"

The PM said the government will take each sector and its success to newer heights. He boasted of how his government made India the world's 5th largest economy in 10 years. "Now, the pace with which we have been moving ahead will soon make our country shine as the world's 3rd largest economy," he said.

Govt Working To Curb Paper Leaks, Guilty Won't Be Spared

Modi informed the House that the government is working on a war footing to curb incidents of paper leaks, while asserting that those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared.

His comments in the issue followed the allegation of irregularities, including paper leaks, in competitive examinations such as the NEET and the NET.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament and Rahul has written to the PM seeking to allocate a date to debate on NEET.

Modi said arrests were being made across the country in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case, noting that the president address expressed concerns about it.

"I want to tell students and youngsters that the government is serious about controlling such incidents, and we are taking back-to-back steps on a war footing to fulfil our responsibilities," Modi said.

"Those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared, arrests are being made across the country in the NEET issue. The Centre has already framed strict laws and important steps are being taken to strengthen the entire system of conducting examinations," he added.

Rahul Is Kid Celebrating 99 Out Of 543

Modi reeled an anecdote, likening Rahul Gandhi to a happy 'kid' who was celebrating his score of '99' out of 543. He ridiculed the assertion from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of being a strong one. Modi said the kid’s teacher wanted to tell him that there was nothing to celebrate.

“But who could make a 'Baalak Buddhi' understand that, after all?” Modi wondered

In another anecdote, also targeting Rahul, Modi said there is a new game in the block, being used to gain sympathy. “A 'kid' came crying to his mother complaining that he was beaten by other kids, that he was being bullied by other kids, and his mother became upset. But the 'smart kid' did not tell her that he had actually abused another kid and that he had torn the books, and had called his teacher 'Chor.' We saw this 'Bachkana Harkat' in the Parliament yesterday!” Modi said.

Bashes Congress

Training his guns on the Opposition, the PM said this is the third straight term that the Congress couldn't cross the figure of 100 in the elections. "It's the party's third-biggest failure in the elections and in its history. Also, it's the third-worst performance of Congress in the elections," Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu has elucidated on our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat', and she has spoken on important issues, PM Modi said.

"People have elected us in the world's largest polls. I can understand the pain of those who lost badly after continuously spreading lies," PM Modi said, in an apparent reference, accusing the Opposition INDIA bloc of spreading lies.

Opposition Disrupts Reply

As Modi was delivering his reply, the Opposition Members were up on their feet and some even entered the Well of the House. Lok Sabha Speaker who was in the Chair told Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi it was not right for him to direct the members to enter the Well of the House to protest the reply speech of the Prime Minister.

Modi's reply was delivered amid chants seeking justice for Manipur and the NEET paper leak scam. The sloganeering continued to disrupt the PM's reply speech.

The Speaker had to rein in on the Opposition members as the noise levels of the Opposition continued to rise, disrupting the PM's reply.

People Blessed Us With Third Term

"Our big campaign to lift over 25 crore people out of poverty brought us blessings during elections," PM Modi said, referring to the government schemes.

The PM said the NDA government has zero tolerance against corruption and the people have reposed their faith in the government, as seen from the people's support. "We have been solely guided by 'India first'," he said.

"The Country has been witnessing appeasement politics for long. We followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none," he said.