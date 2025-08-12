Lok Sabha Passes Indian Ports Bill Amid Din By Opposition On Bihar Voter Roll Issue

New Delhi: A Bill to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business, and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline was passed in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests by the Opposition over the Bihar electoral roll issue. The Bill was passed by voice vote as the Opposition members continued their sloganeering. After the Bill was passed, the House proceedings were adjourned till 4.30 pm.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports besides establishing the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector.

The Bill also provides for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India’s obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; and provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes.