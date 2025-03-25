ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill 2025 With 35 Govt Amendments

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill 2025, along with 35 government amendments, including one that abolishes a six per cent digital tax on online advertisements. With the passage of the Bill, the Lower House completed its part of the Budgetary approval process, while the Upper House Rajya Sabha will now consider the Bill.

Once the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2025-26 will be complete.

The Union Budget 2025-26 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, an increase of 7.4 percent over the current fiscal.

The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 11.22 lakh crore and an effective capital expenditure of Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

It proposes a gross tax revenue collection of Rs 42.70 lakh crore and a gross borrowing of Rs 14.01 lakh crore.

According to Budget documents, Rs 5,41,850.21 crore has been earmarked for centrally-sponsored schemes for the financial year starting April 1, 2025. This compares with Rs 4,15,356.25 crore for the current financial year.