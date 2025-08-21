Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Sessions Held For Only 37 Hours Amid Disruptions

New Delhi: The fifth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on July 21, 2025, concluded on August 21, 2025. Lok Sabha Speaker in his concluding address stated that out of 120 hours allotted for sittings, only 37 hours were spent due to disruptions.

Om Birla expressed anguish over continuous and planned disruptions in the House. He stressed that sloganeering, display of placards, and deadlocks harm parliamentary decorum. He emphasized that members from all political parties were given ample opportunities to express their views, urging that the time in the House be used for serious and meaningful discussions.

Birla noted that special discussions were held on 'Operation Sindoor' and India's space programme achievements. He also noted that the language used by members in the House and on Parliament premises should always be decent.