Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Sessions Held For Only 37 Hours Amid Disruptions

Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 15 in Monsoon session amid Opposition protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and other members of the Lok Sabha stand for the national song during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and other members of the Lok Sabha stand for the national song during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST

Updated : August 21, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The fifth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on July 21, 2025, concluded on August 21, 2025. Lok Sabha Speaker in his concluding address stated that out of 120 hours allotted for sittings, only 37 hours were spent due to disruptions.

Om Birla expressed anguish over continuous and planned disruptions in the House. He stressed that sloganeering, display of placards, and deadlocks harm parliamentary decorum. He emphasized that members from all political parties were given ample opportunities to express their views, urging that the time in the House be used for serious and meaningful discussions.

Birla noted that special discussions were held on 'Operation Sindoor' and India's space programme achievements. He also noted that the language used by members in the House and on Parliament premises should always be decent.

