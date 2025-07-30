ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Gives Nod To Statutory Resolution Approving Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur

Nityanand Rai said that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months.

Lok Sabha Gives Nod To Statutory Resolution Approving Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.

What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months, Minister of State Nityanand Rai said. It is important to have President's Rule in Manipur for ensuring that peace is established, he said.

"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.

Rai had moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for discussion in Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2. The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.

