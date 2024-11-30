ETV Bharat / bharat

Winter Session Of Parliament: Lok Sabha Functions For Less Than 54 minutes, RS For 75 Minutes

New Delhi: Though the Central government has said that the winter session of Parliament will provide 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, the first week of the ongoing session witnessed forced adjournments by the opposition parties over various issues with the Lok Sabha functioning for less than 54 minutes and the Rajya Sabha for 75 minutes.

Giving his observation on the present deadlock in both the Houses of Parliament, PD Thankappan Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha and senior constitutional expert told ETV Bharat that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should talk to each other and maintain proper communication so that the House can run smoothly without any ruckus.

“The Leader of the Opposition should consult with leaders of various political parties and agree on what issues to be raised. He should subsequently raise the issue for the consideration of the chair,” said Achary.

Stating that it is the government's responsibility to create a favourable atmosphere for discussion, Achary said, "While the government's business is a priority, the opposition's demands for discussion on important issues are also crucial. The opposition has the right to raise these issues, and the government has the responsibility to respond."

On day one on November 25, Lok Sabha functioned for hardly six minutes, followed by 16 minutes on Wednesday, 14 minutes on Thursday and 20 minutes on Friday. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 33 minutes, 13 minutes, 16 minutes and 13 minutes respectively.

On November 26, the government observed Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tentatively 16 items of legislative business and one item of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

The entire week with only four sittings registered was a washout of proceedings as the opposition parties protested after their demand for an immediate discussion on the Adani issue, Manipur and violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was not accepted by the government.