Winter Session Of Parliament: Lok Sabha Functions For Less Than 54 minutes, RS For 75 Minutes

New Delhi: Though the Central government has said that the winter session of Parliament will provide 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, the first week of the ongoing session witnessed forced adjournments by the opposition parties over various issues with the Lok Sabha functioning for less than 54 minutes and the Rajya Sabha for 75 minutes.
Giving his observation on the present deadlock in both the Houses of Parliament, PD Thankappan Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha and senior constitutional expert told ETV Bharat that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should talk to each other and maintain proper communication so that the House can run smoothly without any ruckus.
“The Leader of the Opposition should consult with leaders of various political parties and agree on what issues to be raised. He should subsequently raise the issue for the consideration of the chair,” said Achary.
Stating that it is the government's responsibility to create a favourable atmosphere for discussion, Achary said, "While the government's business is a priority, the opposition's demands for discussion on important issues are also crucial. The opposition has the right to raise these issues, and the government has the responsibility to respond."
On day one on November 25, Lok Sabha functioned for hardly six minutes, followed by 16 minutes on Wednesday, 14 minutes on Thursday and 20 minutes on Friday. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 33 minutes, 13 minutes, 16 minutes and 13 minutes respectively.
On November 26, the government observed Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tentatively 16 items of legislative business and one item of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session.
The entire week with only four sittings registered was a washout of proceedings as the opposition parties protested after their demand for an immediate discussion on the Adani issue, Manipur and violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was not accepted by the government.
A few questions were taken up in the Lok Sabha during the week whereas Parliament extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the contentious Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
In both Houses of Parliament, opposition MPs submitted notices on Adani, Manipur and Sambhal, which were not entertained by both the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. Shocked over the continuous protest and disruptions of the House by the opposition parties, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption and disruption from our normal working.
Rule 267 seeks suspension of business for an immediate discussion on a subject.
“Hon'ble Members, I call upon you for deep reflection, Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption and disruption from our normal working. There are very senior members. This cannot be appreciated. I express my anguish, my absolute pain, we are creating a very bad precedent. We are dishonouring the people of this country. We are not coming up to the expectations. Our actions are not people-centric. They are to absolute public distaste, we are getting into irrelevance, people are ridiculing us, and we have virtually become a laughing stock. I appeal to you, please,” said Dhankar in his appeal to the opposition parties.
However, Achary further said that chairs of both Houses should call a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to discuss various issues.
“Members of all parties remain present there. Once the government sets the agenda, the opposition can also give their suggestions. And then they should come to an agreement saying that one or two days will be given for a discussion over certain issues,” said Achary.
He said that in a democracy, the ruling and the opposition parties are political adversaries and not enemies. “They are two wheels of a cart. The cart can move only on two wheels. If one wheel is off, the cart will not move,” said Achary while referring to the ruling and opposition parties.
