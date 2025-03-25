ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of ONOE Committee

The Joint Committee of Parliament Chairman P P Chaudhary moved the motion for the extension in the House and was passed with a voice vote.

Representational image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday extended the tenure of the parliamentary committee scrutinising the two bills for simultaneous elections till the first day of the last week of Parliament's Monsoon session.

The Joint Committee of Parliament Chairman P P Chaudhary moved the motion for the extension in the House, and it was passed with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha secretary general also informed the House that a new member from Rajya Sabha was being included in the panel.

The 39-member committee had a vacancy following the resignation of YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha. The "One Nation One Election" (ONOE) committee was constituted in the last Winter Session and its term was to end on the first day of the last week of the ongoing session.

The committee members are of the view that their work is likely to stretch for a long period of time as the seminal import of the proposed laws will require them to consult a wide range of stakeholders, including political parties and state governments.

TAGGED:

