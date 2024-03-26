Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces 2 Candidates from Rajasthan, 1 from Manipur

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its sixth list for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The JP Nadda-led party announced two candidates from Rajasthan while one candidate from Manipur.

The saffron party has fielded Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan. The BJP have given a ticket to Kanhaiyalal Meena from the Dausa Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has not yet announced the candidate for the Bhilwara seat. BJP has announced candidates for 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan. There is a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan. The grand old party has announced candidates for 24 seats in Rajasthan.

The BJP has placed its bet on a new face in Dausa and Karauli-Dholpur seats. The party has fielded Kanhaiyalal Meena from Dausa by canceling the ticket of sitting MP Jaskaur Meena. It has also not given a ticket to MP Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur seat and instead have shown faith in Indu Devi Jatav.

The BJP has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur seat in Manipur for the Lok Sabha polls. This time the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. Voting will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. In the first phase, voting will be held on 12 seats on April 19, while voting will be held on 13 seats on April 26. The counting across the nation will be held on June 4.