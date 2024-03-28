Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All You Need to Know About the Jammu Constituency

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

All you need to know about Jammu Constituency

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. ETV Bharat's Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi profiles the Jammu constituency in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the issuance of the notification, the political landscape in the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency has sprung to life, marking the commencement of Phase 02 of the electoral process. The upcoming general elections are set to be a battleground for various political parties, with a diverse array of constituencies, demographics, and issues at play.

The Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, a key political hub in the region, encompasses a vast and varied populace, comprising urban centers, rural hinterlands, and religiously significant areas. With a total of 1,768,689 electors, the constituency boasts a substantial electorate, with 915,185 male electors, 853,476 female electors, and 28 transgender electors, signifying a gender-balanced electoral landscape.

Moreover, the constituency is home to a significant proportion of vulnerable groups, with 10,385 persons with disabilities and a substantial number of senior citizens, particularly in the 85+ age category, including 8,990 males and 10,049 females. The inclusion of such demographics underscores the importance of inclusive policies and targeted initiatives in the electoral discourse.

The electoral machinery is gearing up with a total of 2,116 polling stations spread across urban and rural areas, with 666 polling stations catering to urban voters and 1,450 serving rural constituencies. This distribution reflects the intricate administrative setup of the constituency, with a focus on ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters across diverse terrains and settlements.

Furthermore, the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency comprises multiple assembly constituencies, each characterised by unique socio-political dynamics and localised issues. These include Reasi, Gulabgarh (ST), and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district; Ramgarh (SC), Samba, and Vijaypur in Samba district; Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), RS Pura - Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb in Jammu district; and Kalakote - Sunderbani in Rajouri district.

With the last date for filing nominations set for April 4, 2024, political parties and aspirants are expected to intensify their campaign efforts, navigating through the intricacies of constituency-specific issues and voter sentiments. The scrutiny of nominations slated for April 6 and the subsequent withdrawal of candidature by April 8 will further crystallsie the electoral landscape, paving the way for a decisive electoral contest.

The date of the poll, scheduled for April 26, 2024, will witness the culmination of months of campaigning and strategising, as voters exercise their democratic right to elect their representatives. Subsequently, the counting of votes on June 04, 2024, will unravel the verdict of the electorate, shaping the political trajectory of the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency for the foreseeable future.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.