Lok Sabha Election Brings Back Importance Of Regional Parties: UPPL Chief Pramod Boro

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The chief of the Assam-based regional political party United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Pramod Boro, said that regional parties gaining prominence at the national level. He said that it’s also an opportunity for all regional parties to work for nation-building.

Chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Pramod Boro on Saturday said that the recently concluded Lok Sabha election has once again brought back the importance of the regional political parties at the national platform.
President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Pramod Boro (File: ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Pramod Boro on Saturday said that the recently concluded Lok Sabha election has once again brought back the importance of the regional political parties at the national platform.

The UPPL, an Assam-based regional political party, has bagged one seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and became an alliance partner in the NDA 3.0 government. Another regional party from Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has also supported the BJP with one seat.

“Yes, the regional parties have got importance. It’s also an opportunity for all regional parties to work for nation-building,” said Boro while talking to ETV Bharat. The BTR, which is also known as the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is made up of four districts in Assam.

It is worth mentioning that in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections the BJP has secured 240 seats while allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Janata Dal (United) have added 16 and 12 seats respectively. With the support of other allies of the NDA, the BJP formed the government at the Centre.

The UPPL is also an alliance partner in the present BJP-led State government in Assam. “In the 2026 Assembly elections, we will contest in alliance with BJP and AGP,” reiterates Boro.

The BTR was formed following the 'Bodo Peace Accord signed with the State and Central government in 2020. The accord ensured the end of the armed struggle of the Bodos.

“One of the special aspects of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020 is to strengthen existing institutions and also to establish strong institutions for sustainable change and development,” said Boro.

Boro said that for the inclusive growth of the Bodoland areas in Assam, a vibrant BTR mission 2024-25 has been formulated.

“Vibrant BTR -100 days of action has been designed to augment and expedite services for the citizens of BTR. Flagship schemes from across all sectors and departments that are fundamental to realising the vision of our government are being put on a fast track for the benefit of our citizens,” said Boro.

He said that the respective directorates of the council are responsible for executing the 100-day action plan. “This programme will be coordinated and monitored by the T&D department via a real-time dashboard,” said Boro.

Emphasising the fact that women's empowerment is also essential for an inclusive development of the society. “Bodoland Women Empowerment Mission is in view of the BTR government’s consistent prioritization of the empowerment of women, recognizing their critical role in driving societal change and economic development,” said Boro.

