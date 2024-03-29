Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will There Be a Third Alliance in Maharashtra?

Mumbai (Maharashtra): There could be a third front in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls as Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar is holding discussions with like-minded leaders. Ambedkar had decided not to go with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and has announced his candidature from the Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

On Friday, former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More at his residence Rajgriha here. Vasant More said that he had a fruitful discussion about his candidature from the Pune constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.

Vasant More, who recently quit Raj Thackeray-led MNS, made his intentions clear about contesting from Pune. "In this regard, I met Prakash Ambedkar today and had a primary discussion on whether I will enter his party and contest the elections with his support," added More.

And so efforts on Prakash Ambedkar are on to stitch a third alliance in Maharashtra. It is thus likely that VBA will field candidates in all 48 constituencies in Maharashtra.

"We have already discussed with Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil and discussions are also underway with Prakash Shendge," Prakash Ambedkar said. He also made clear that discussions are underway with some other organisations.

In the past Prakash Ambedkar was in talks with MVA leaders but then decided not to join the alliance. MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).