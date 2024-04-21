Will Quit Politics If Defeated: Cong Leader Adhir Chowdhury

Kolkata: Congress leader and Behrampore Lok Sabha candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said he would quit politics if he loses the seat.

Chowdhury, who made his name in Delhi politics with the image of Robinhood, announced his retirement from politics in case he suffers defeat in the upcoming elections. Notably, the senior Congress leader has been facing 'go back' slogans in a few areas in his constituency in the last few days.

Addressing a press conference at Kolkata Press Club, Chowdhury said, "If I lose in Behrampore, I'll quit". Issuing a challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "The TMC supremo too should accept that if her party wins, then it is her victory but if it loses, the defeat too is hers".

Adhir, who is a parliamentarian since 1996, said, "My turf is not so weak. Had it been so then I would have protested myself. But the opposite is happening. It is the TMC that has to protest. If I lose in Behrampore, I will take leave from politics. I have the guts to make such a big announcement. Can Mamata Banerjee accept the challenge and say that if TMC, loses it's her defeat?"

Hitting out at the CM over her stand on the INDIA bloc, Chowdhury said, "What had actually happened that you (Mamata Banerjee) stepped back? Why did you switch sides like Nitish Kumar? What made you so frightened? You had accepted Rahul Gandhi as the leader and claimed that BJP can be defeated only by the INDIA bloc. So, what had happened that made you to switch sides?"