Will Win as Independent Candidate, Have BJP Workers' Support, says Expelled Leader KS Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Following his expulsion, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said he will contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and is confident of winning it. After which, he will return to BJP, he added.

''I was expecting to be expelled from BJP and was myself was waiting for it. I am not afraid of any expulsion," Eshwarappa said at a press conference in his residence in Shivamogga on Monday.

Eshwarappa said that he has been saying since beginning that he will contest in the elections. "It is now clear that I will contest as an independent candidate and will win. All party workers are supporting me. I raise my hand in support of electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister," he said adding that he has not yet received the expulsion letter.

"I am not afraid of the expulsion. I will begin campaigning from tomorrow," he said. Eshwarappa also asked as to how former CM Yeddyurappa will react to his decision of contesting as independent candidate.

"People are very happy and praising me for my decision to contest in the elections," Eshwarappa said. He said that he will fight in the symbol of farmers. "I am temporarily withdrawing from the lotus sign. Goodwill will win. BJP is like a mother to me. I will join the party again," he said.

BJP has expelled Eshwarappa for six years for "embarrassing" the party.