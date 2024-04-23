Will Win as Independent Candidate, Have BJP Workers' Support, says Expelled Leader KS Eshwarappa

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Will Contest as Independent Candidate, Have BJP Workers' Support: Expelled Leader KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa, who has been expelled from BJP for six years said he will win by contesting as an independent candidate. He clarified that he is in favour of Narendra Modi being elected as PM and that BJP is like a mother to him.

Shivamogga: Following his expulsion, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said he will contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and is confident of winning it. After which, he will return to BJP, he added.

''I was expecting to be expelled from BJP and was myself was waiting for it. I am not afraid of any expulsion," Eshwarappa said at a press conference in his residence in Shivamogga on Monday.

Eshwarappa said that he has been saying since beginning that he will contest in the elections. "It is now clear that I will contest as an independent candidate and will win. All party workers are supporting me. I raise my hand in support of electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister," he said adding that he has not yet received the expulsion letter.

"I am not afraid of the expulsion. I will begin campaigning from tomorrow," he said. Eshwarappa also asked as to how former CM Yeddyurappa will react to his decision of contesting as independent candidate.

"People are very happy and praising me for my decision to contest in the elections," Eshwarappa said. He said that he will fight in the symbol of farmers. "I am temporarily withdrawing from the lotus sign. Goodwill will win. BJP is like a mother to me. I will join the party again," he said.

BJP has expelled Eshwarappa for six years for "embarrassing" the party.

Read more

  1. Amid AAP-BJP Slugfest, CM Kejriwal Given Insulin on Advice of AIIMS Doctors
  2. This Is How Kasparov sums up his appreciation for Gukesh on Fide Candidates Feat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.