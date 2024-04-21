INDIA Bloc Leaders Turn Heat on BJP in Ranchi's Nyay Rally

Ranchi: Addressing the 'Ulgulan (uprising) Nyay' Rally in Ranchi on Sunday, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that her husband is being denied insulin in Tihar Jail in order to kill him.

She said that being an IITian Kejriwal could have gone abroad but stayed back for his love for the country. She said her husband is a lion who is worried about the country even inside jail. She also said that keeping him and Hemant Soren behind the bars without evidence of their guilt is dictatorship.

Two empty chairs for the two CM were kept on the dais. Beside which, Sunita Kejriwal and wife of Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren were seated.

Ahead of the remaining six phases of Lok Sabha elections, the top leaders of the INDIA bloc participated at the 'Ulgulan (uprising) Nyay' rally here. Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi has failed to attend the rally as he has fallen ill.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP is afraid of losing the Lok Sabha polls and so has resorted to injustice. "I can vouch that the BJP is afraid. They are losing the elections. So, they are doing injustice," he said.

"Our fight is against BJP's autocracy. They are not allowing the Opposition parties to function and a constant effort is on to silence us," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said before heading for the rally.

After arriving at Ranchi airport, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "BJP has to be removed to save democracy. India bloc is united and people of Jharkhand will take revenge for the injustice that has been done to Hemant Soren."

A host of prominent Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will attend the event.

CM Champai Soren who is monitoring the arrangements himself, visited the venue yesterday. After supervising the arrangements, he hit out at the Modi government over the manner in which efforts are being taken to silence the voice of the Opposition. He said that the main purpose of the 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' is to oppose the Centre's dictatorship. Following arrest of Hemant Soren, JMM leaders and workers were taking out Nyaya Yatra at village and panchayat level. This will be concluded at the mega rally.

The event is being organised at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi. A JMM leader, who is looking after the pandal and electrical work, said that the main dais is 40 metres long and 20 metres wide while two supporting platforms are of (30×15) metres. This apart, a main pandal (40× 150 metre) and two adjoining pandals (30×150 metre) have been set up to provide relief to public and party workers attending the rally in the scorching heat. More than 20 giant screens have been installed at the premises.

Among the other leaders attending the rally are former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, former deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

A few others namely TMC leader Derek O'Brien and RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha were also present at the event. All the JMM, Congress and RJD ministers of the Jharkhand government will also be present.