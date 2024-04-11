The Corrupt Will Go to Jail, It's Modi's Guarantee: PM

PM Modi addresses a public meeting at Karauli in Rajasthan

Karauli (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is holding massive rallies across Rajasthan, on Thursday hit out at the Opposition during the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Karauli saying, "Modi says remove corruption, others say save the corrupt." He warned that all the corrupt people will have to go to jail.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that strict action is being taken against corruption resulting which, people of the INDIA alliance are uniting. "Everyone should know, no matter how many threats they give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail, this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"Modi was not born to relax and have fun. Modi works hard because his goals are very big. Such goals are related only to the countrymen, their children and future generations," he said.

Slamming Congress, PM Modi alleged that the grand old party had developed a paper leak mafia network when they were in power. It is a guarantee that after BJP government comes to power, such mafias will go to jail, he added.

Accusing Congress of playing a "dirty game of appeasement", PM Modi said that the list of such sinners who were in power for 60 years is long. "Congress played a dirty game of appeasement for the vote bank in Rajasthan. This is the land which was ready to sacrifice its life to protect Madan Mohan. In the politics of appeasement, stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession here. They speak about destroying Sanatan Dharma," he said.

He further alleged that Congress has the mindset of the Tukde Tukde gang. The prince of Congress goes abroad and criticises India. When India carried out the surgical strike, Congress leaders were asking for proof of the Army's bravery, he alleged.

PM Modi also raised the issue of India acknowledging Kachatheevu as part of Sri Lanka's territory. "This misdeed is justified by the Congress leaders on the ground that nobody lives there. So what if one lives there or not. Just because nobody lives there can it be given away? Is this their mentality? For them, a vacant piece of land in India is just a plot. Congressmen can give away the vacant land on the border of Rajasthan to anyone as well," he said.

He alleged that Congress, who is neck-deep in nepotism and corruption, is responsible for water crisis in Rajasthan. The Centre started Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water but the project that was stalled by Congress for years, was passed by Bhajan Lal's government in 100 days, he claimed. "With the agreement with Haryana, water will reach many districts in Rajasthan. This has been possible because there is BJP government in Haryana, Rajasthan and Centre," he added.

Applauding the central schemes, PM Modi said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi and others have benefitted people immensely. "In order to fulfill the dream of developed India, every moment of my life is dedicated to the country," he said.