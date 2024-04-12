Telangana Minister Seethakka Goes to Naxal-Hit Bijapur for Campaigning Despite Police Restrictions

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Telangana Cabinet Minister Seethakka reached Naxal-hit Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh to campaign in favour of Congress on Friday. Although police stopped her convoy and requested her against going to the Naxal affected area, Seethakka moved ahead.

Police personnel posted in Gandhi Chowk of Bhopalpatnam requested Telangana women and child welfare minister Seethakka not to go to the area citing security reasons. SDOP Mayankaran Singh came to the spot to prevent her from proceeding ahead on Mattimarka Road.

However, Congress leaders removed the police barricades to make way for the convoy of the minister, who is scheduled to hold rallies and meetings in the area. The Congress minister is set to campaign in Naronpally, Dammur and Madded in Bhopalpatnam.

Seethakka has been a three-time MLA from Mulugu in Telangana. She won for the first time in 2009 from Telugu Desam Party. After which, she won the Assembly elections on Congress ticket from the same constituency in 2018 and 2023.

Seethakka joined the Naxalite organisation at the age of 14 and had also been sent to jail. However, in 1997 she snapped ties with the outfit and later joined the politics.

The 53-year-old tribal MLA has a law degree and bagged a PhD in 2022.