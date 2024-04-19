Voting on Amid Sporadic Incidents of Violence in West Bengal, Sitalkuchi turns BJP-TMC warzone

Cooch Behar/Kolkata: A few sporadic incidents of violence were recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's three seats, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri as TMC and BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar constituency.

In relation to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents, TMC and BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints respectively in the first few hours of polling, sources said. Most of these complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar seats.

"We have received a few complaints, but there were no reports of violence," a senior officer of the CEO office said.

According to EC officials, the overall polling in West Bengal was over 77.57 per cent till 5 pm.

BJP supporters were accused of physically assaulting TMC workers in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district where firing claimed four lives during the Assembly Elections in 2021.

A district BJP leader alleged that five workers were injured and hospitalised after TMC members attacked them in Mathabhanga area.

Similarly, in Chandmari area, BJP workers complained they were not allowed to enter booths as TMC members were allegedly rigging votes.

As per television footage, both TMC and BJP workers clashed in Mathabhanga and many were injured. TMC workers have accused the central forces of 'assisting' BJP to rig votes here. TMC workers also alleged that Bethguri block president, Anant Barman, was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by BJP workers.

BJP MLA of Dagram Phulbari, Shikha Chatterjee, raised several allegations against TMC of creating unrest in the area. Chatterjee alleged that the southern office was burnt and booth agents were not allowed in many places.

Barokodali gram panchayat TMC leaders complained that BJP goons, under the leadership of their booth president, unleashed violence before they could reach polling booths 226 and 227 this morning.

Similar allegations of voter intimidation were raised in Alipurduar seat by TMC. The district BJP unit has denied all allegations.

In a bizarre incident, Basanti Das, a voter of booth no. 15/186 of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri found her marked 'dead' in the electoral rolls when she went to cast her vote. Presiding officer Himadri Sekhar Das said she could not vote.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha alleged that BJP and the central forces were unleashing terror, assaulting TMC workers and rigging votes.

Refuting the allegation, district BJP unit blamed TMC of intimidating voters, assaulting BJP workers. BJP leaders also accused TMC workers of kidnapping their workers and preventing them from entering booths.

In a social media post in Bengali, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to vote to prevent infiltration and corruption.

"Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is ongoing in West Bengal today. I appeal to the people to vote for a government that will ensure poverty alleviation schemes at the grassroots level, prevent infiltration and corruption, and provide justice and security for women," he posted on X.

Reacting to his post, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said it is the job of the Union Home Minister's office and the BSF to stop infiltration.

"People of Bengal are voting for @AITCofficial because 1) Projects of @MamataOfficial are the best in poverty alleviation. The Center is not paying the dues. 2) It is the job of Amit Shah's office and BSF to prevent infiltration. 3) When it comes to corruption, BJP is the best. 4) TMC respects women, unlike BJP-ruled states where incidents such as Unnao, Hathras, and Prayagraj have occurred," he posted.

Later in the day, tension erupted in Tileshwari High School of Dagram Phulbari Assembly constituency area after BJP MLA Shikha Chatterjee came here following complaints of voter intimidation against against TMC workers.

BJP workers said a complaint was lodged at the local police station but but no action was taken. The workers of BJP and TMC got into a verbal altercation and protests were launched at the school gate.

This comes after a ruckus broke out in Siliguri Municipality ward number 33, over Chatterjee's visit. BJP workers clashed with TMC activists in the booth area of the ward in the presence of the BJP MLA. While BJP alleged that their workers were unnecessarily being stopped by police, TMC accused the BJP MLA of formenting trouble.

A huge contingent of police and central forces were deployed in the area to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been taken by the forest department to ensure peaceful polling in the Saraswatipur area of Dabgram-1 region of Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency of Jalpaiguri. Thirty forest personnel are monitoring the seven polling stations of Baikunthpur Division round the clock.

Sarugara ranger Swapan Raut said, "We are keeping strict vigil along the corridors as well as around the polling stations." Additional forest personnel have been deployed to ensure that wildlife does not disturb the polling process. Also, patrol vans have been deployed. Earlier, on Wednesday, a youth was killed in an elephant attack in the area.

Governor forwards complaints to EC

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose monitored the first phase polling from 'Peace Room' at the Raj Bhavan here, an official said. The complaints received at the 'Peace Room' are being forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for necessary action.

Bose, offered prayers at Kalighat Temple this morning for free and peaceful polling. "I will fulfil my duties as the Governor. The responsibility of holding a free and fair election is that of the ECI," Bose told reporters.

The 'Peace Room' has been receiving complaints relating to voter intimidation and EVM tampering, Raj Bhavan official said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh hit out at the Bengal governor accusing him of running an "anti-TMC campaign" in the name of 'Peace Room'. "The governor is campaigning against TMC in the name of Peace Room. He is not a member of the Election Commission. During elections, it is the commission's duty to ensure law and order and Raj Bhavan has no role there," Ghosh wrote on X.