Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Rahul Gandhi Declares Financial Assets; Owns Agriculture Land

Wayanad (Kerala): Former Congress chief and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

According to the affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, his total income in the 2022-23 financial year stood at Rs 1,02,78,680. In the 2021-22 financial year, Rahul Gandhi's total income was Rs 1,31,04,970.

According to the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the Surat CJM court under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. He was imposed a punishment of 2 years.

A criminal appeal is filed against conviction before the Principal District and Sessions Judge Surat and is pending before the court. The conviction has been stayed by the Supreme Court in the SLP.

Rahul Gandhi has Rs 55,000 cash and deposits in bank accounts and other deposits amount to Rs 26,25,157.

Rahul Gandhi has 1900 equity shares of Rs 100 each of Young Indian for the value of Rs 1,90,000. The Congress leader has listed shares in 25 companies worth a market value of Rs 4,33,60,519.

He has Mutual fund investments worth Rs 3,81,33,572 and sovereign gold bonds worth Rs 1521740. He also has Rs 6152426 in his Public Provident Fund account.

He is in possession of gold worth Rs 420850 and his gross total is Rs 9,24,59,264.

Rahul Gandhi also has properties (agricultural land) in Sulthanpur jointly owned with his sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. Its approximate market value is Rs 21013598.

He also has 5,838 sq. Feet commercial building (office space) in Gurugram, Haryana. Its current market value is Rs 90489000. The total value of the properties is Rs 11,15,02,598 and his total liabilities are Rs 49,79,184.