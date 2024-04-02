PM Modi to visit Storm-Hit Jalpaiguri on April 7 During Poll Campaign; May Visit Injured

Kolkata: In the wake of the recent storm that claimed nearly five lives in north Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit storm-ravaged Jalpaiguri district on April 7. He may even meet the people who were injured in the storm, party sources said.

The first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in north Bengal on April 19. In the first phase, elections will be held in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. However, last Sunday, several areas in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar were completely devastated in a storm that left five persons dead and more than 150 injured.

PM Modi, who is coming to the state for the first phase of election campaign, will hold a meeting in Cooch Behar district on April 4. He will come back to Bengal on April 7 and visit Jalpaiguri.

The torrential downpour has wiped off several areas in this district. BJP sources said initially it was decided that PM Modi would first go to Balurghat for the second phase poll campaign and then move to Jalpaiguri, where he would hold a rally. He was expected to give a message to the votes from the rally. But Sunday's catastrophe has now forced the saffron party to alter the schedule.

Party sources said PM Modi will directly go to Jalpaiguri at around 4.30 pm on April 7 and can also visit the injured there. Later, he may hold a meeting with the local leaders.

The meeting that was supposed to be held in Balurghat has been called off for the time being. Party sources have not informed whether this meeting would at all be held or when.

It may be recalled that the PM visited Bengal several times in the last month besides paying visits to neighbouring states of Bihar and Jharkhand.