Cong Opposes Any Work That's In National Interest: PM Modi

Barmer (Rajasthan): Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition parties at a rally in Rajasthan's Balmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Congress of supporting the anti-national forces and alleged that the party wants to divide the country on the basis of language, region and caste.

"It opposes any work that's in national interest and stands by the anti-national forces. During elections, lying in Constitution's name has become a fashion for Congress and the INDIA alliance. Constitution is the Gita, Bible and Quran for the government and no one can abolish it," he said.

"Ram Mandir consecration was a sacred function in the country but Congress opposed it though it protects the rioters who threw stones at the Ram Navami procession in Rajasthan. Congress welcomes infiltrators into the country, but opposes CAA which gives citizenship to our Dalit and Sikh brothers and sisters," PM Modi said.

He alleged that Congress has discriminated against people belonging to SC, ST and OBC for decades. "Whenever elections come, my friends of Congress and INDIA alliance start lying in the name of Constitution. Congress defeated 'Baba Saheb' in the elections while he was alive and did not allow him to get the Bharat Ratna. They tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing Emergency in the country," he said.

He said that celebration of the Constitution Day was started by Modi while Congress had opposed it. Even if Baba Saheb himself comes today, he cannot abolish the Constitution, he said adding, Constitution is Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran and Bible for the government.

"While Modi is trying hard to make the nation strong, the INDIA alliance is working towards making the country weak. What kind of alliance is this that works to weaken India?" he questioned.