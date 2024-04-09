INDIA Bloc Always Hated Ram Mandir Construction, Never Forgive Such 'Sinners': PM Modi

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the INDIA bloc parties have always hated Ram Mandir construction and urged voters not to forgive such "sinners".

Addressing an election rally at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, PM Modi said, "The INDIA alliance parties hated construction of the Ram Mandir in the past as well as today. They were invited at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony but rejected it and thereby insulted Lord Ram. What's shocking is that the Congress leaders who attended the consecration were suspended for six years. Can this ever happen in India? What kind of a party is this who is punishing its leaders for worshipping Ram Lalla? Never forgive these sinners."

Reiterating that Congress's manifesto is similar to that of the Muslim League, PM Modi said that the grand old party can never come out of its appeasement politics since it runs deep into the party.

He claimed that both Congress and Samajwadi Party have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for its appeasement politics. "Who will give citizenship to our Hindu and Sikh brothers and sisters, who were persecuted in neighbouring countries, if not India?" he asked.

Elaborating on the initiates taken by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for the farmers here, Prime Minister said around Rs 70,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers in UP under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of which, Rs 8.6 crore has reached the bank accounts of Pilibhit farmers alone.

"The way these farmers had suffered in the past to get back their own money is known to everyone. The present UP government has taken several measures for the upliftment of sugarcane farmers. The amount of money that was transferred to sugarcane farmers by SP-BSP- Congress government in 14 years is much more than that transferred by the BJP government in just seven years," he added.

