Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: Poll Officials, EVMs Arrive at Polling Stations Across Country

Hyderabad: The polling for the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha election will start on Friday with 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories going to polls in phase 1 of the 7-phase elections.

Polling personnel, EVMs and security personnel have started arriving at the polling stations across the country. The 102 Parliamentary Constituencies include 73 General, 11 ST, and 18 SC seats in 21 States and UTs.

Assembly polls will be conducted simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday. Phase 1 sees the highest number of parliamentary constituencies going to polls among all phases. Voting begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC wise), the election commission said on Thursday.

Officials arrive at polling stations

Over 18 lakh Polling officials are set to over 16.63 crore voters across 1.87 lakh polling stations on Friday. The polling officials have arrived at their respective polling stations and are all geared up for the electoral exercise. They will ensure that all polling material has been duly received. The officials will also fill relevant covers and forms.

According to ECI, 361 Observers (127 General Observers, 67 Police Observers, 167 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. "They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states," the ECI said on Thursday.

A total of 4627 Flying Squads, 5208 Statistics Surveillance Teams, 2028 Video Surveillance Teams and 1255 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters. In addition, 1374 inter-state and 162 international Border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes, the ECI said.

As many as 41 helicopters, 84 Special trains and nearly 1 lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel.

Phase 1 Facts

There are over 14.14 lakh registered 85+ years old and 13.89 lakh PwD voters in 102 PCs who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. The optional Home Voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response.

Those among 85+ and PwD voters and deciding to come to polling stations will be provided with all facilities like pick and drop facility, signages, braille signage on EVM, volunteers etc. PwD voters can also book wheelchair facilities via ECI Saksham App.

Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

Model polling stations are being set up across the 102 PCs with local themes. More than 5000 Polling stations will be completely managed by women including security staff and at over 1000 Polling stations by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote.

Information for Voters

Voters should guard against misinformation and fake news from influencing them or dissuading them from participating in these elections, especially against false narratives being peddled on social media. All questions, clarifications and misconceptions are clarified and addressed in Commission's Myth VS. Reality register available at https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/ and voters are requested to verify against these authenticated and credible resources before they amplify.

ECI KYC app and candidate affidavit portal (https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/) provides all details of contesting candidates including their assets, liabilities, educational background and criminal antecedents, if any for information of voters. Commission has facilitated media persons for coverage of polling at the polling stations with issuance of nearly 47,000 Authority letters in these 21 States/UTs. International media has been specially facilitated.

Media and all stakeholders can check voter turnout through ECI voter turnout App on the poll day which will be updated regularly. The Commission has also launched a dedicated website for Elections 2024 to provide all relevant information related to General Elections 2024 at one place https://elections24.eci.gov.in/

Background

In the last two years, the Commission has visited many States/UTs to review poll preparedness. The Commission interacted with political parties, enforcement agencies, all District Officers, SSPs/SPs, Divisional Commissioners, Range IGs, CS/DGPs and other senior officers of the States/UTs.

There were multiple conferences and review meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers and their teams to find out any gaps and ways to fill them. A team of senior officers visited various States to review the overall preparedness of the election machinery including law and order situation, specific areas of concern, and the quantum of Central Armed Police Forces requirement.

As part of the review, Election Commission of India also convened a crucial meeting with all States/UTs to review and assess the law-and-order situation, prevention of illicit activities, seizures and strict vigil across inter-state and international borders in the ongoing General Elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies 2024 for a free, fair, peaceful and inducement free elections.

The purpose of the combined review was to bring all concerned stakeholders together on the same platform for a seamless coordination and cooperation amongst officials of the neighbouring states/UTs along with central agencies guarding the borders. The Commission, in detail, reviewed critical issues pertaining to each State/UT.