Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pappu Yadav To File Nomination from Purnea on April 4

Pappu Yadav To File Nomination from Purnea on April 4

Purnea (Bihar) Pappu Yadav, who was angry with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for fielding its candidate from Purnia seat, has now announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the same seat.

Pappu Yadav will file his nomination from Purnia seat on April 4. Recently he joined Congress by merging his Jan Adikhar Party, but Congress failed to give a ticket to Pappu Yadav from the Purnia seat.

The former MP made clear that he will fight the polls on the symbol of Congress. "The public has given Congress flag in my hands and the public will install that flag on April 26 (the polling day). We can never be separated from the Congress. Our party is fighting for the interest of the country. Yes, it is our resolve to establish the Congress flag on the land of Purnea," Pappu Yadav told reporters on Friday at a press conference.

Pappu Yadav further said he merged his party Congress so that the grand old party has a separate identity in Seemanchal.

"I will die but I would not leave Congress nor Purnia," he quipped. Pappu Yadav won the Assembly elections for the first time in 1990. He won the Lok Sabha elections in 1991, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He formed Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in 2015. He lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and merged his party with Congress in 2024.