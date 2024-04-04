Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pappu Yadav Files Nomination as Independent from Bihar's Purnea

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pappu Yadav Files Nomination as Independent from Bihar's Purnea

The move comes after Purnea seat was allotted to RJD, which fielded Bima Bharti. Former MP Pappu Yadav has represented Purnea Lok Sabha constituency thrice.

Purnea (Bihar): Putting an end to the ongoing speculations, former MP Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Purnea Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

After taking his mother's blessings, Yadav reached the collectorate on a motorcycle to submit his nomination paper. A huge crowd of workers accompanied him to the nomination centre.

Earlier in the day, Yadav said that it is a special day in his life and he is contesting the elections to respect the wishes of the public. "I have won the hearts of people and received everyone's blessings. I will work to strengthen the INDIA alliance. Congress should win for the sake of the country's youth and economy," he said.

His mother Shanti Priya and father Chandra Narayan Prasad wished Yadav victory while showering their blessings on him. Yadav's mother performed aarti and applied 'Vijay Tilak' on his forehead. She sent him off after feeding him curd.

Yadav, who had joined the Congress a week back, said he also has RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's blessings with him. After Purnea was allotted to RJD under the seat-sharing agreement in Grand Alliance, Yadav said he will contest only from Purnea and respect the wishes of the people.

Yadav had represented Purnea thrice. With the merger of his Jan Adhikari Party with the INDIA bloc, he joined Congress. Yadav clarified that the merger was not for ticket in Purnea but at the behest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

RJD candidate Bima Bharti, who has been fielded from Purnea seat, had appealed to Yadav for cooperation after filing nomination on Wednesday.

