Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 80 lakh Voters Aged Above 85 to Cast Their Votes

Hyderabad: With an aim to secure inclusion and participation of all in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, as many as 81,11,740 people above the age of 85 will be casting their votes in which the number of female voters exceeds that of their male counterparts.

According to the data from the Election Commission, 47,27,417 females (85+) will cast their votes in the festival of democracy while 33,84,237 will be male and 86 third-gender.

Maharashtra bags the top spot with the highest number of 85+ voters with 13,07,820 followed by 10,38,882 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,65,976 in Bihar, 6,14, 002 in Tamil Nadu, 5,71,843 in Rajasthan, 5,70,073 in Karnataka, 4,19,535 in Gujarat and others.

Maharashtra has the highest number of 85+ women voters (7,34,977) followed by 6,34,651 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,83,363 in Rajasthan, 3,75,846 in Bihar, 3,22,726 in Karnataka, 3,17,503 in Tamil Nadu and others.

In terms of the highest number of 85+ male voters, Maharashtra here again bags the top post with 5,72,839 voters followed by 4,14,218 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,95,482 in Tamil Nadu, 2,90,121 in Bihar and others.

A total of 86 third gender will also participate in the upcoming elections with 17 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Bihar, 6 each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 5 each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, 4 each in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and others.

Pertinently, in a first in a Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday April 12 said that it has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities in the upcoming elections.