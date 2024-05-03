He ran away to Varanasi: Kharge hits back at PM Modi for ‘Daro Mat Bhago Mat’ jibe on Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli/Kolhapur/Hamirpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 03 took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his Raebareli candidature and claimed that the Congress leader is seeking another seat due to the fear of defeat in Wayanad.

Hitting back at PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the PM himself has run away to Varanasi. He said, “He himself has run away to Varanasi, ask him.”

On the other hand, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur Constituency, Anurag Thakur, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed he is scared as he is not contesting Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Thakur stated Rahul Gandhi is scared of contesting elections from Amethi. Anurag Thakur said, “"Rahul Gandhi made headlines for quite some time by saying 'Daro Mat'. But he got so scared that he moved to Wayanad from Amethi, then fearing his loss in Wayanad, didn't come back to Amethi but instead, went to Raebareli. But he will lose in Raebareli as well. Be it Surat or Indore, Congress leaders are running away. Their head, Rahul Gandhi is also running away".

Meanwhile, Supporting Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi is not afraid. He said, "Rahul Gandhi is not a man to be scared. He fights and wins from Wayanad, however, we all had a wish that someone from the Gandhi family should fight from Uttar Pradesh whether its Amethi or Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi has informed Rahul Gandhi to fight from Raebareli and we welcome that. Since the period of Indira Gandhi, the Nehruvian family kept fighting from Raebareli. Anyone can win Amethi, KL Sharma is part of the Gandhi family member. This time Smriti Irani is not going to Lok Sabha, but KL Sharma is.”