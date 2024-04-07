INDIA Bloc Leaders Either On Bail or Jailed: Nadda

Ariyalur/ Chennai: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday claimed INDIA bloc leaders, who are either on bail or in jail, are keen on protecting the corrupt people whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving hard to end corruption in the country.

Leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, are in prison while others including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul are on bail, Nadda said adding that Opposition leaders present a contrasting picture compared to PM Modi, who is an epitome of development, determined to end corruption.

"PM Modi says 'finish corruption', but the INDIA bloc leaders say 'save corrupt people'. That is their working style. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which stands for Dynasty Money Swindling, and its ally the Congress are corrupt. All are trying to save their families and themselves, So, development is at stake in Tamil Nadu under the corrupt DMK regime. People should throw out the DMK and its allies for a corruption-free India," he said while addressing a rally here.

"On one side we have a Prime Minister working for the country and Tamil Nadu, and on the other side we have INDIA alliance - an alliance of 'parivar bachao', 'dynasty bachao', and a conglomeration of only corrupt parties," Nadda added.

He said that seeing the enthusiasm, vigour and vitality he is confident that voters will send BJP candidates to Parliament. Nadda also accused the DMK and Congress of going against the Tamil culture, tradition and customs, and this is seen from their opposition to the installation of 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building by PM Modi. We are here to revive the Tamil culture, which they are trying to destroy, he said

He claimed that under PM Modi's dynamic leadership, India which was 11th economic power in 2019 became fifth largest economy. When he becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, the country would rise further to become the third largest economy in the world, he said.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Nadda said that PM Modi has made India strong by focussing on the marginalised sections and empowering women and farmers while meeting the aspirations of the youth. He took care of the Dalits, tribals and the down-trodden, Nadda added.

"Tamil Nadu was very special for PM Modi who increased the tax devolution to the state by three times and grant-in-aid from the Centre by four times. He ensured hefty allocation for Tamil Nadu under the national health mission (with an allocation of Rs 1,650 crore) for improving health infrastructure, besides allocating Rs 613 crore for development of rural roads, Rs 872 crore for drinking water, Rs 10,346 crore for rural development and enhanced the Railway budget by 7 times for the state," Nadda said.