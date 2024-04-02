Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Getting Lot of Love from People, Says Actor Arun Govil

Getting Lot of Love from People, Says Actor Arun Govil

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Actor Arun Govil, known for playing the character of Lord Ram, in the popular TV series Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP as the candidate from the Meerut constituency for the Lok Sabha election. Govil filed his nomination papers

Here are the excerpts from his conversion with ETV Bharat.

ETV Bharat: What kind of environment is there for you in Meerut, what possibilities are you able to see?

Govil: The atmosphere is very good. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere in the country including Meerut. Wherever I am going, I am being greeted b by people. I am getting love and I am happy with the support that I am getting.

ETV Bharat: This is your first experience of contesting elections, so how are you feeling?

Govil: Of course, this is my first experience of contesting an election. Right now I am meeting people and we will soon make a strategy regarding the style and method of campaigning. Whatever strategy the party will make regarding the election campaign, further work will be done on that basis.

ETV Bharat: Your childhood was spent in Meerut, you grew up playing in the streets here, what changes do you see? What are your plans?

Govil: I will think about the work that is to be done after the results come.

ETV Bharat: Will 'Sita' and 'Lakshman' campaign for 'Ram' of Ramayana?

Govil: Strategy is being made, we will disclose the details once it is finalised.

ETV Bharat: Will the BJP make you campaign outside Meerut too?

Govil: It is too early to say anything on this.