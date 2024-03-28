Congress to Launch Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto from Jaipur on April 6

Jaipur: The Congress is set to launch its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a public meeting in Jaipur on April 6, state unit leaders said on Thursday. The event will be attended by senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the media, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that Sonia Gandhi will release the Lok Sabha election manifesto from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan." Sonia Gandhi is a Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

Gehlot said that people have become unhappy and angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that during former PM Indira Gandhi's tenure, Congress government lost due to an undercurrent. "The party had then lost on all the seats in north India. Nathuram Mirdha won the only seat from Nagaur. Indira Gandhi herself lost, but once again storm blew in her favour and she became an MP. A similar undercurrent can show its effect this time," he said.

State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticised the policies of BJP and the Central Government and claimed that the saffron party is scared from within but is boasting of winning 400 seats. He alleged that his helicopter was not given permission to take off while going from Churu to Bikaner on Wednesday. "Under compulsion, I, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Dotasara had to go to Bikaner by road. By adopting such tactics they are trying to stop Congress," he said alleging that the electoral bonds were tactics of dishonesty.

Responding to reporters' questions, party state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that Sudarshan Singh Rawat has been given ticket from Rajsamand, but he sent a letter citing personal reasons for his inability to contest. He was busy abroad in connection with business for two consecutive months, Dotasara said adding that the high command will be informed about this matter. The high command will soon take a decision, he said. When asked about reconsideration of tickets in Ajmer and Bhilwara, Dotasara denied.