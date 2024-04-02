Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 11th list of 17 candidates, fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Updated : Apr 2, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 11th list of 17 candidates, fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa

The Congress has released its 11th list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024. The list includes names of candidates fielded from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal.

New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday declared a list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa.

The party also fielded former Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada. The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal. In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.

In Andhra Pradesh, besides Sharmila and Raju, the party has fielded Gidugu Rudra Raju fom Rajahmundry, J D Saleem from Bapatla (SC) and P G Ramapullaiah Yadav from Kurnool. The party named Munish Tamang as its candidate from West Bengal's Darjeeling. With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228.

The party has renamed its sitting MP from Koraput (ST) Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. In Odisha, besides Ulaka, the party has fielded Sanjay Bhoi from Bargarh (ST), Janardan Dehury from Sundargarh (ST), Manoj Mishra from Bolangir, Draupadi Manjhi from Kalahandi, Bhujabal Majhi from Nabarangpur (ST), Amir Chand Nayak from Kandhamal, Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik from Berhampur. However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.

Last Updated :Apr 2, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

