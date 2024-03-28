Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Congress leader Pappu Yadav Adamant on Contesting Polls from Purnia

Patna (Bihar): Pappu Yadav, who recently joined Congress, is adamant on contesting the Lok Sabha polls. The Grand Alliance comprising RJD and Congress is likely to finalise the seat-sharing pact soon.

Before it, RJD has so far announced 12 candidates, which also includes Purnia seat. RJD has nominated Bima Bharti from Purnia seat. Sources said that Pappu Yadav is in no mood to leave the Purnia Lok Sabha seat.

According to sources, Pappu Yadav is likely to file nomination from Purnia seat on April 2.

Pappu Yadav, who reached Purnia, said that he was happy for the trust shown by Congress and for his inclusion in the grand old party. "The whole of Bihar is like my mother, but in Purnia 80 percent of the people have seen me like a son and brother. Politics is not everything in life," added Pappu Yadav.

Pappu Yadav also spoke about his recent meeting with RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. "I would urge Laluji that Pappu Yadav is like your third son. You should feel that Pappu Yadav will strengthen Seemanchal and Kosi like a soldier," he added.

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had said that he had taken blessings from the youth, women and elders of Purnia. "I have promised everyone to make Purnia number one. In such a situation, there is no question of leaving Purnia. I am Purnia's son and will remain here till my death," Pappu Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, former Bihar Minister Bima Bharti claimed that she will file nomination on April 3. Regarding Pappu Yadav's claim from Purnia seat, Bharti said "he is our guardian and will try to make us win."

Sources said that RJD wants Pappu Yadav to contest elections from Madhepura seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, RJD won from Madhepura constituency.

They added Pappu Yadav contested elections from Madhepura seat thrice, won twice and had to face defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Pappu Yadav has more faith in Purnia's Muslim-Yadav equation than Madhepura's Muslim-Yadav equation. Muslim-Yadav equation in Purnia goes in Pappu Yadav's favour. Pappu Yadav understands very well that Janata Dal (United) nominee Dinesh Chandra Yadav can increase his problems in Madhepura seat and so he prefers Purnia," political experts said.

Senior journalist Amit Kumar said Pappu Yadav does not want to leave Purnia because he has been campaigning in Purnia for the last two-three years. "Even Pappu Yadav is running the 'Pranam Purnia' program. He has established his reputation in every ward. He has also worked at every booth. In such a situation, leaving Purnia could be a loss-making deal for Pappu Yadav," he added.

Pappu Yadav won the Assembly elections for the first time in 1990. He won the Lok Sabha elections in 1991, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He formed Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in 2015. He lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and merged his party with Congress in 2024.