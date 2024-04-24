Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Will Not Fare Well in UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan Like Before, Says Mamata

Ausgram (East Burdwan) : Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee once again targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the platform of the election rally here on Wednesday. She claimed that the number of seats BJP won across the country in 2019 will not be repeated in 2024. Rather BJP will get less seats, she said.

Addressing the rally in Ausgram Assembly Constituency of East Burdwan which falls under Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency, Mamata Banerjee also explained why she is talking about BJP getting lesser seats. "Listen to the soil. Last time BJP got 303 out of 543 seats in all. This time in Uttar Pradesh, BJP will not get that many seats," she said.

"Akhilesh is fighting well. I know. Because of that, one of us is also fighting as Akhilesh's friend in Uttar Pradesh. Also in Bihar, they (BJP) won't even get half of it," Mamata Banerjee said. She also named several states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan one by one where even though the BJP got good results last time, it will not be able to maintain the same this time. Mamata also claimed that BJP will not do well in the states of South India.

It should be noted that Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country where the number of Lok Sabha seats is 80. In 2014, the BJP alliance won 71 seats there. But in 2019, BJP and APA got 64 seats. Mamata Banerjee claims that BJP will not be able to do well in Uttar Pradesh this time.

Apart from West Bengal, Trinamool Congress is also fighting in Assam besides Uttar Pradesh. However, Mamata Banerjee did not say anything about the result of BJP in that state. But she appealed to all people of the country to vote against BJP. The Trinamool supremo raised questions about continuous voting in intense heat.

She alleged that the Election Commission has been making people suffer by conducting election for three months to toe the BJP line. Elsewhere, voting would have ended in early May.

In her speech, Mamata also brought up the topic of how difficult it is to travel by helicopter this summer. She also explained how the temperature of the AC should be. Mamata said, "Many will stay in Darjeeling, so the AC is kept at 17 degrees (temperature). But the demand for electricity is increasing... I don't use AC that much. I don't use AC in the house where I live. I don't operate the AC below 27.”