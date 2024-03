Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Releases List of Its Star Campaigners in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : In Rajasthan, both BJP and Congress have more or less declared their Lok Sabha candidates. Election season has started in the state. In the midst of this, BJP has released the list of its star campaigners, who include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh.

The other star campaigners in the list are Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former state president Om Mathur, state election in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Apart from these, the list includes Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Pandit, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister Krishna Pal Singh Gurjar, Union Minister Purushottam Rupala. , Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, former Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, former state president Arun Chaturvedi, MP Kanakmal Katara, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and MLA Baba Balaknath.