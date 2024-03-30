Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Sumalatha to consult supporters on contesting from Mandya

Bengaluru: With JD(S) announcing candidates for Kolar, Hassan and Mandya under its alliance with the BJP, saffron party MP from Mandya, Sumalatha, said she would take a final call on contesting from her seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls after discussing it with her supporters today.

"Supporting BJP is one thing but my supporters have their own view on this issue and they are my priority," she said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra met Samulatha and held an hour-long meeting with her to seek her cooperation. After which, Sumalatha said, "I will hold a meeting with my supporters on Saturday and take a final decision on this issue after consulting with them. Supporting BJP is one thing but the stand of my supporters is my priority. I will announce my final decision in Mandya within a few days."

"If the BJP had retained this seat, we could have given a good fight. It is useless to talk about this now. I had many offers from other parties and have always clarified that I would not contest from anywhere except Mandya. My identity and my existence is Mandya. I do not have the habit of asking for seat from anyone. I will take a stand as per the decision of my supporters," she said.

On the other hand, Vijayendra told mediapersons, "It is not an issue of convincing Sumalatha. As the state president, it is my duty to meet and talk to the sitting Mandya MP. Currently, there has been a lot of changes in the political situation. I have discussed this with Sumalatha and she too has given a positive respond. She will remain with us. She may have a temporary setback but it will be an advantage for her in the future. I am confident that she will take a good decision. She is also aware of the issues that are being discussed at the national level. Sumalatha will definitely work for empowering PM Modi," he said.