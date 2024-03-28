Lok Sabha Election 2024: Azam Khan, Jaya Bachchan Made Star Campaigners of Samajwadi Party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) has declared its star campaigners for the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. Following the instructions of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, party's General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav released the list of 18 star campaigners and sent it to the Election Commission of India.

Prominent leaders who have been made star campaigners include Akhilesh Yadav, National Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda, General Secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav.

Jailed SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan has also been included in the list of star campaigners. Azam Khan is imprisoned for a long time.

Apart from this, actor Jaya Bachchan, Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Naresh Uttam Patel, Ramjilal Suman, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ram Govind Chaudhary, Indrajit Saroj have been made star campaigners.

Similarly, Ramesh Prajapati, Om Prakash Singh, Rajpal Kashyap, Ram Asare Vishwakarma have been included in the list of star campaigners. Apart from this, leaders of Western Uttar Pradesh like Mehboob Ali Shahid Manzoor have also been made star campaigners. All these star campaigners will be seen campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the question of making Azam Khan a star campaigner, Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that the BJP has misused power, implicated Azam Khan in fake cases and he has been sent to jail.

"Azam Khan is a senior leader of Samajwadi Party. Even though he is in jail right now, he is a big leader of Muslims and people follow him and his ideas. For us, he is a senior leader, hence his name has been included in the list of star campaigners," added Chaudhary.