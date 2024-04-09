China Cannot Encroach Single Inch of Land in India As Long As Modi Is PM, Says Amit Shah

Lakhimpur (Assam) : Union Home Minister Amit shah on Tuesday issued a strong warning to China, saying that Beijing cannot take away a single inch of land from India as long as Narendra Modi is India’s Prime Minister.

The Union Home Minister’s strong remark came during an election rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur where he criticized the Congress era for undermining Assam. Citing the 1962 Indo-China war, Shah said that people of the region will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru did not protect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the intrusion of the Chinese military on Indian soil.

In his speech, Amit Shah claimed: "During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that." Mentioning the Doklam standoff, he asserted that now, China could not encroach even a single inch of our land and 'even in Doklam, we pushed them back.'

Highlighting their government's accomplishments, the Home Minister said that the Bangladeshi infiltration in Assam has stopped which was rampant earlier during the previous government’s regime. Shah said, "Then the Modi government came at the Centre, and the Himanta Biswa Sarma's government in Assam. Now, infiltration has stopped."

Slamming the previous Congress rule, Amit Shah said that their government has taken many pro-people measures and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from 80 percent of areas of Assam. He also praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for stopping the practice of child marriage in the State.

Stating that the development of the northeast is a testament of the growth of the nation, Amit Shah appealed to people to vote for the BJP and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time.