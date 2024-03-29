Lok Sabha Election 2024: AJSU Announces Candidature of Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridh

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced the candidature of MP Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridh constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was approved in the parliamentary party meeting held on March 29 at the AJSU central office here. AJSU president Sudesh Kumar Mahato said his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections as part of the NDA as it did in the 2019 polls.

"The party will use all its strength to ensure that candidates of NDA emerge victorious on all 14 seats in Jharkhand," added Mahato.

Mahato also informed that BJP will field candidates on 13 seats in Jharkhand, while AJSU will only contest from the Giridh seat.

He said that party workers from West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, want the party to contest the elections in these respective states. "We are seriously considering it," Mahato added.

Meanwhile, MP Chandra Prakash Chaudhary said a lot of work was done in the last five years. He expressed confidence that he would be once again elected to the Lower House of the Parliament.

AJSU preparing to field candidate in Gandey by-election

It is understood that the Gandey Assembly by-election was also discussed in the meeting. Sudesh Mahato, while indicating that the party will field a candidate in the by-poll, said a five-member team has been formed which will go to Gandey and submit a report. "We will take a decision after the report is submitted," he added.

He said in the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP and AJSU had contested separately, during which the AJSU candidate stood third and the BJP candidate stood second.

"At present, the then BJP candidate has moved to another party, in such a situation, it is our right to field a candidate on this seat, the final approval on this will be given in the upcoming NDA meeting," added Mahato.