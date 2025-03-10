Lok Sabha Clears Bill On Legal Framework For Issuance Of Bills Of Lading For Shipping Goods

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Bills of Lading' bill which seeks to provide a legal framework for the issuance of bills of lading with the government asserting that it will prevent any uncertainty amongst the investors. Amendments moved by some opposition members were rejected by a voice vote.

According to legislative think-tank PRS Legislative, a bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried. Responding to a debate on the bill, Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal explained that the bill of lading is evidence of a contract and is a legal document. It actually is not a contract.

It seeks to replace the Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856. The minister said the measure has been prepared using modern day drafting procedures and is aimed at facilitating stakeholders. Earlier, participating in the debate, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Pratima Mondal said the bill has not proposed any regulation of freight charges which will impact small businesses.

"...the bill does not set any regulations or price cap which can massively affect small and medium scale enterprises as they will struggle to afford shipping cost," the Jayanagar MP said. "Instead of supporting small enterprises, the bill appears to protect large shipping corporations allowing them to charge any price they want without govt regulation pushing small businesses out of maritime trade," she added.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey said the bill will help in knowing about the details of the parties who are sending the cargo. Against the backdrop of the debate on languages, Dubey said the country functions based on the Constitution and alleged that the DMK is looking to finish off the Constitution. It will not be allowed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he added.

DMK leader A Raja was in the Chair. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule wondered whether the government was looking to take away powers from the state in a surreptitious manner and also wanted to know what was being done with the help of the bill to fight against drugs.

RSP leader N K Premachandran said he was neither opposing or supporting the bill but flagged certain aspects such as lack of clarity on fees.