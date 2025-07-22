LS, RS Adjourned As Modi Govt Refused Discussion On EC's 'Votebandi' In Bihar: Congress

New Delhi: With both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day in the face of opposition protests, the Congress on Tuesday said the adjournments were due to the Modi government refusing a discussion on the "votebandi being orchestrated in Bihar and other states" by the Election Commission.

The opposition party also said the Narendra Modi government has still not clarified when exactly the discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor will begin in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and whether the prime minister will reply.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day due to protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar. The government, however, accused the opposition of practising "double standards" by asking for a debate on one hand and disrupting the House on the other.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day without transacting any business after uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today both Houses of Parliament had to be adjourned because the Modi Govt refused a discussion on votebandi being orchestrated in Bihar and other states by the EC."

"In addition, the Modi government has still not clarified when exactly the discussion on Pahalgam-Sindoor will begin in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and whether the PM will reply," he said.

The House could not function on the first day of the session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces attacked Pakistani terror sites and defence installations for three days beginning May 7, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.