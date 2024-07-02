Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die after PM Modi's Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Speech

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned sine die after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Speech. PM Modi's reply dwelt at length on countering Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the House on Monday when the latter's remark on Hindus triggered a massive backlash from the treasury benches.

The BJP leaders slammed the LoP for misleading the Parliament by trying to portray the whole Hindu community as prone to violence. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech on Tuesday, the concluding day of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a conspiracy against the Hindus, saying that the coming generations of the country will never forgive the Leader of Opposition for his comments in the Parliament itself.

The Lok Sabha, on its concluding day, witnessed uproarious scenes throughout the Prime Minister's reply. The opposition members continued to raise full-throated slogans seeking justice to the victims of Manipur violence and also to the aspirants who were badly affected in the NEET exam irregularities.

On Tuesday, both the Lower House and the Upper House took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address. Outisde the Parliament, the BJP addressed the media to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.