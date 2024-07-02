ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die after PM Modi's Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Speech

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after seven days of deliberations concluded on Tuesday. The adjournment came after PM Narendra Modi gave his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Speech.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned sine die after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Speech. PM Modi's reply dwelt at length on countering Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the House on Monday when the latter's remark on Hindus triggered a massive backlash from the treasury benches.

The BJP leaders slammed the LoP for misleading the Parliament by trying to portray the whole Hindu community as prone to violence. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech on Tuesday, the concluding day of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a conspiracy against the Hindus, saying that the coming generations of the country will never forgive the Leader of Opposition for his comments in the Parliament itself.

The Lok Sabha, on its concluding day, witnessed uproarious scenes throughout the Prime Minister's reply. The opposition members continued to raise full-throated slogans seeking justice to the victims of Manipur violence and also to the aspirants who were badly affected in the NEET exam irregularities.

On Tuesday, both the Lower House and the Upper House took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address. Outisde the Parliament, the BJP addressed the media to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned sine die after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Speech. PM Modi's reply dwelt at length on countering Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the House on Monday when the latter's remark on Hindus triggered a massive backlash from the treasury benches.

The BJP leaders slammed the LoP for misleading the Parliament by trying to portray the whole Hindu community as prone to violence. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech on Tuesday, the concluding day of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a conspiracy against the Hindus, saying that the coming generations of the country will never forgive the Leader of Opposition for his comments in the Parliament itself.

The Lok Sabha, on its concluding day, witnessed uproarious scenes throughout the Prime Minister's reply. The opposition members continued to raise full-throated slogans seeking justice to the victims of Manipur violence and also to the aspirants who were badly affected in the NEET exam irregularities.

On Tuesday, both the Lower House and the Upper House took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address. Outisde the Parliament, the BJP addressed the media to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA ADJOURNED SINE DIEPM MODIADJOURNEDPARLIAMENTLOK SABHA ADJOURNED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.