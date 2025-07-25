Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Due To Persistent Opposition Protests Over SIR

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition protests continued over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, capping the Monsoon session's first week which has been washed out. It was for the fifth straight day that no significant legislative business transacted. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair after the House met at 2 PM, rebuked the opposition MPs for repeated disruptions despite government's assurance that it was willing to answer on all issues.

"Nobody is benefiting from this ruckus. People have sent you to raise their issues you are disrupting the House. Getting the House adjourned is not an achievement, it is a matter of concern and the whole country is harmed by it," Pal told protesting opposition MPs who rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and demanding a discussion on the issue.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' is a very important bill concerning Scheduled Tribes (STs) that should be taken up for discussion.

"It is a very important bill. Are they (opposition) against the STs?" Meghwal said. Pal said it was a day when private member bills of MPs were to be discussed and it was not right to disrupt the House.

"The government is ready to discuss all issues. The Speaker has taken the initiative. Government is ready to answer on all issues. The whole week has been washed out. The people of the country have some expectations but you dont wan't this House to run," Pal told the protesting MPs.

As the opposition MPs continued with their protests, Pal adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted for a fifth straight day since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 21. Soon after the House convened for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar and many of them were standing in the aisle.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to continue and stressed that even when there are disagreements, those should be expressed within the democratic traditions. While mentioning that sloganeering and display of placards in the House is not appropriate, Birla also said that he can call the government and Opposition representatives, and help in discussions and sorting out the issues.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings within five minutes till 2 pm. The opposition is demanding a discussion on SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year. The House also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil War, a day ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday. As a mark of respect, the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

Read More: