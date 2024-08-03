ETV Bharat / bharat

'Log Itna Trast Ho Jate Hain Court Ke Mamlon Se": CJI Chandrachud Emphasises For More Lok Adalat's

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud showed concern over the judicial process, terming it a punishment for litigants and saying people often desperately look for settlements to end tiresome litigation by accepting settlements even below their legal entitlements.

New Delhi: Noting the plight of common men who are "fed up" with court proceedings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud highlighted on Saturday the importance of Lok Adalats as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

He stressed that the judicial process is a punishment for litigants, due to which they often desperately look for settlements to end tiresome litigation by accepting settlements even below their legal entitlements.

CJI also cited several cases which were settled in the Special Lok Adalat. He cited a motor accident case in which the claimant was ready to settle the case for lower compensation despite being entitled to enhancement. "Parties are ready to accept any sort of settlement because they want to get out of the system," said the CJI.

Speaking at the commemoration function of the Special Lok Adalat, CJI said, "Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain... Bas court se dur kara dijiye (People are so fed up with the matters of the court that they just want a settlement). This is also a problem that we see as judges. This process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us as judges."

He said there is a need for institutionalising the process of dispensing justice through Lok Adalats. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the event and said that mediation is a part of Indian culture. He said Lord Krishna attempted to mediate between the Kauravas and Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

The Supreme Court today organised a commemoration function for the Special Lok Adalat week that began on July 29 and ended on August 2. During this week, the court heard Lok Adalat matters every afternoon in an attempt to settle the case.

Lok Adalats are an essential part of the judicial system, facilitating alternative dispute resolution to expedite and encourage amicable settlements.
As per the Supreme Court, the number of cases selected for the Special Lok Adalat was 14,045. 4,883 cases were listed before the Lok Adalat benches and 920 cases were disposed of.

