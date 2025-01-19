Loco Staff To Hold Protest On January 22 Against Denial Of Enhancement In Running Allowance

New Delhi: Loco Running staff of Indian Railway has decided to hold a protest before every running lobby on January 22 for their demand for an increase in running allowance. Explaining the demand, Ram Sharan, Central President, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) told ETV Bharat, “Loco staff have been demanding for running allowance as all allowances were enhanced by 25 per cent and DA reached 50 per cent, except for running allowance.”

In a letter submitted to a higher authority, KC James, secretary general, of AILRSA, mentioned. "The reason given for the denial that “kilometerage allowance is not a DA indexed allowance”. It clearly shows the stepmotherly attitude of the Railway Board. It is a challenge to the self-esteem of every running staff." Sharan said, "A loco-running staff has to bear a monetary loss of approximately Rs 4,000 to 7,000 per month. Around 5-6 lakh Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots are working in Indian Railway who are facing this loss."

According to the AILRSA letter, all the orders regarding running allowances in the past were issued by the Railway Board without any recommendation from any pay commission or any orders from the finance ministry. When they increased the kilometerage allowance to Rs 525 in 2018 after 7 the CPC, there were no recommendations from the pay commission. In the 6th CPC regime too there were no recommendations from pay commission. Without any recommendation or decision of finance Ministry Board increased running allowance rates in 2008. While kilometrage allowance remained an allowance not DA indexed allowance, Railway Board increased running allowance by 25 per cent in 2012 and 2014, along with a 25 per cent increase of DA indexed allowances when DA increased to 50 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

As AILRSA informed a couple of months ago Loco running staff held a nationwide protest in front of the General Manager's Office of all zones to raise their demands for fixation of duty hours, and periodical rest, among others.

"Since travel allowance is a major part of the km rate, accordingly, about 25 per cent TA increase, km rate was also to be increased by 25 per cent from January 1 this year, which has been rejected by the Railway Administration. There is great resentment among the running staff due to this discriminatory behaviour," a union member of AILRSA/Bilaspur said.