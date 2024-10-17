Loco Running Staff To Hold Nationwide Protest In Front Of GM's Office At All Zones To Raise Demands

New Delhi: All India Railway Loco running staff will hold a nationwide protest on October 18 in front of the General Manager Office of all zones to raise their demands for fixation of duty hours, and periodical rest, among others.
The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) members complained they have been constantly raising several issues which need to be resolved immediately but nothing has been done yet even after two committees were constituted by the Railways to resolve grievances within one month. It has been three months but nothing has been done.
Ram Sharan, Central President, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), told ETV Bharat, "The Loco Pilots have been facing several issues which need to be addressed immediately. We are still working without adequate weekly rest, which is not only discriminatory thereby putting the wellbeing of the running staff in jeopardy and the safety of Railways."
"In case, the employee has to attend an unavoidable family or social need during the weekly rest period, he is forced to skip either compensatory rest or preparatory rests, both are detrimental to the safety of Railways," said Sharma.
K.C. James, Secretary-General, AILRSA told ETV Bharat, “We have been demanding for fixation of duty hours and several other grievances like continuous night duties, prolonged absence from Headquarters. To raise our issues, loco running staff will hold a protest on October 18 in front of GM's office at all zones of railways."
The AILRSA alleged female loco pilots have not been provided basic needs required for women at a workplace.
"Nowadays the number of women running staff over Indian Railway has increased, but unfortunately there is a laxity in providing the basic needs required for women at the workplace,” the AILRSA said.
Highlighting demands for women staff, the members said Railways should provide a separate crew lobby with all attached facilities that suit for ladies, provide rest or exemption from running duty menstrual period, and relief from running duty during pregnancy period.
The issues of Railways Loco Pilots had taken centre stage since the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Loco Pilots. After this, the Railways came forward to reply on the issues raised after the visit of Gandhi at New Delhi Railway Station and meeting with train drivers.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, earlier, wrote on X, “Loco pilots are important members of the railway family.” “Improved working conditions, Duty hours of loco pilots are carefully monitored. Rest is provided meticulously after trips. The average duty hours are maintained within prescribed hours. The average is less than 8 hours in the month of June this year. Only under exigencies, the trip duration exceeds the prescribed hours (sic)," Vaishnaw said on X in July this year.
"Off-duty resting facility, when pilots complete a trip, they come to the running room for rest if they are out of headquarters," the Union Minister added.