Loco Running Staff To Hold Nationwide Protest In Front Of GM's Office At All Zones To Raise Demands

New Delhi: All India Railway Loco running staff will hold a nationwide protest on October 18 in front of the General Manager Office of all zones to raise their demands for fixation of duty hours, and periodical rest, among others.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) members complained they have been constantly raising several issues which need to be resolved immediately but nothing has been done yet even after two committees were constituted by the Railways to resolve grievances within one month. It has been three months but nothing has been done.

Ram Sharan, Central President, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), told ETV Bharat, "The Loco Pilots have been facing several issues which need to be addressed immediately. We are still working without adequate weekly rest, which is not only discriminatory thereby putting the wellbeing of the running staff in jeopardy and the safety of Railways."

"In case, the employee has to attend an unavoidable family or social need during the weekly rest period, he is forced to skip either compensatory rest or preparatory rests, both are detrimental to the safety of Railways," said Sharma.

K.C. James, Secretary-General, AILRSA told ETV Bharat, “We have been demanding for fixation of duty hours and several other grievances like continuous night duties, prolonged absence from Headquarters. To raise our issues, loco running staff will hold a protest on October 18 in front of GM's office at all zones of railways."

The AILRSA alleged female loco pilots have not been provided basic needs required for women at a workplace.