Loco Running Staff To Hold Nationwide Protest On December 2 For Demand Of Enhancement In Running Allowance

New Delhi: Loco Running staff of Indian Railway has decided to hold a nationwide demonstration before every running lobby on December 2 for their demand for enhancement in running allowance. They have also planned to send one lakh emails to the Railway Ministry and Railway Board in this regard.

Ram Sharan, Central President, of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, "Loco staff have been demanding running allowance as all allowances were enhanced by 25 per cent and DA reached 50 per cent, except for running allowance."

Describing the loss, Sharan pointed out, "Due to this non-enhancement of Running Allowance each running staff are losing between Rs 4000 and 9000 (vary each employee) each month which is a serious issue for us."

As per the AILRSA circular, the association has sent two representations in this regard to the Railway Board and submitted it as a demand in the memorandum which was submitted through DRM and GM with a demonstration. But the Railway Board has not conceded the demand as of now.

The Association members said they have now decided to send an email about this grievance to the Railway Ministry and CRB by separate email IDs between November 28 and December 2.