Loco Pilots Remain Alert Whether CVVRS Installed In Locomotives Or Not: Experts

New Delhi: Locomotives are equipped with crew voice and video recording systems, the Railway experts said it is helpful for post-event analysis because during driving loco pilots already remain alert whether there is a camera or not.

Expressing his views on CVVRS, Krishan Kumar, expert and retired Chief Loco Inspector, told ETV Bharat, "In normal train operation, this device is not much helpful because loco pilots do their job properly but in case of any incident happened then this recording easily helps to find out real-time activity and who did not adhere the set norms."

The experts said loco pilots work under extra causes following which often they hesitate to perform their duty freely. Giving the same expression, BG Mishra, expert and retired loco pilot mail, told ETV Bharat, “This system has been in existence for several years but it helps during the investigation of any incident. Drivers often feel uneasy because they monitor this device every time.”

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended implementing Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) in locomotives for more safety of trains after a detailed investigation on the Kanchanjunga Express and DN GFCJ Container accident, as per CCRS's report which was accessed with ETV Bharat.

"Railway is in the process of retro-fitting a crew voice & video recording system in locomotives to record the conversation of the loco pilot with the train manager station master. It will be implemented on priority," the report mentioned.

Alok Verma, expert and retired Chief Crew Controller, told ETV Bharat, “During post-event, this device helps railways. If the railway wants to get better input, it should analyse each and every train movement and follow set norms properly.”

This device is being installed in locomotives that record crew voice and video in locomotives which will provide invaluable data for further analysis to enhance safety for the passengers as well as the train. The device helps analysers to understand the sequence of events during the train operations. It is developed for recording of crew communication and interaction in loco along with track-side view, officials said.

In addition, the device will monitor the train engines. While in the running train, the loco pilot along with his/her assistant will also be under the watch of the camera and recorded data will be stored in a device which is connected with the cameras and microphones. In case, any unfortunate event occurred, stored data will prove to be helpful during the probe, officials added.