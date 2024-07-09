Loco Pilots Issue Takes Centre Stage after LoP Rahul Gandhi's Interaction With Them

New Delhi : The issues of Railway Loco Pilots have taken centre stage since the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met them recently.

The Loco Pilots have been raising various problems relating to their working conditions for the last several years. Now the Railways has come forward to reply to the issues after Rahul Gandhi met with train drivers at New Delhi Railway Station.

In the recent meeting, the LoP was told that Loco Pilots have not been provided adequate comfort, any fixed duty timings, food breaks and basic facilities like urinals inside the engine.

The loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have been demanding fixation of duty hours and definite intervals for taking food and responding to nature’s calls while on duty.

Responding to recent developments, Sanjay Kumar Pandhi, Working President of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation told ETV Bharat, “Railways should reply only four questions of ours, first is there any upper limit of daily duties, second is there any provision of food break and nature’s call time during duty, third is there any proper rule for night duty limit weekly or monthly and fourth is there weekly rest compulsory or not?.”

“If these are not genuine questions then railways should come out and reply on these issues,” Pandhi said.

Echoing similar sentiments, PK Sharma, Loco Inspector, told ETV Bharat, “There are real issues which the staff have been facing.” Replying to political allegations on running staff conditions, Indian Railways said it has been at the forefront in providing the best facilities to its workforce to ensure diligent and efficient working.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railways in a video message said, “Indian Railways takes special care of its running staff like loco pilots etc. Western Railway has constructed modern and fully furnished running rooms at various locations which are provided with several amenities and facilities to enable the staff to take proper rest. WR is committed towards the welfare of its running staff.”

Central Railways Public Relations Officials said, “The Running Staff consisting of Loco Pilots and Train Managers is one of the most important parts of this workforce which is involved in running of trains. The Running staff’s work involves running trains throughout the day and night. To ensure safe and smooth running of trains, the Running Staff must be provided adequate facilities to rest during non-working hours.”

“A minimum rest of 16 hours is given to the running staff after completing the trip at headquarters, irrespective of journey time. Each month, a rest of at least four periods of not less than thirty consecutive hours including a full night in the bed is given or a rest of at least five periods of not less than twenty-two consecutive hours each is given to the crew. Preference is given to periodical rest for 4 periods of 30 consecutive hours,” Central Railways said.

On condition of anonymity, a loco pilot told ETV Bharat that they have been raising duty hours issues for a long time but no solution is yet to be reached. Drivers have to work extra hours which is not good for their health.

The loco pilots have also been demanding implementation of the International Labour Organisation-Convention ratified by India to provide fixed duty hours for loco running staff.

Responding to the demands of loco pilots, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up a High Power Committee in April this year to work out a solution to provide a defined time interval for having food and responding to nature’s call. However, fixing duty hours is yet to remain an unattended issue.

As per the office memorandum issued by the Chief Labour Commissioner’s office, a High Power Committee has been constituted comprising 13 members to discuss and decide modalities to implement Article-8 of ILO-Convention C-001, record views and comments of all stakeholders Railway Administration and IRLRO.