LoC Residents In Kashmir Return Home After US-brokered Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan Announced

Srinagar: The residents of Line of Control in the Kashmir valley are returning homes after the US-brokered ceasefire became effective on Saturday. Earlier, intense shelling by the Pakistan Army along the border forced them to escape. ‘Operation Sindoor’, India's response to the Pahalgam attack, was launched by India against Pakistan in the early hours of May 7.

Thousands of residents in Uri of Baramulla district, Keran in Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora had fled after facing intense shelling since Wednesday night. The residents are returning to see their homes turned into rubble, walls collapsed, and household belongings mixed into the debris of bricks, cement and shards of mortar shells.

Fayaz Karnahi, a resident of Batpora in Karnah, said that their village was pounded by the intense shelling from across the LoC by the Pakistan Army since Wednesday night.

Karnahi said that residents of his village and hundreds of others from dozens of other villages of the Karnah had fled on Thursday morning to safer places in Srinagar and other places.

“Residents are returning home. There is calm in the area; people are happy that they are able to return alive. But there is visible sadness among them about the loss of their homes and other property,” told ETV Bharat.

In Uri of Baramulla district, where dozens of villages on the LoC including Uri town, were hit by shelling. Its thousands of residents had fled to Baramulla where the administration had accommodated them into a government college.

Shahid Rustum, a young student of Hatlanga village, told ETV Bharat that his family and other neighbours had left on Thursday and Friday for Baramulla. “We are now returning home, and so are our neighbours. Among the 40 houses in our village 20 were hit,” Rustum said.

In the Gurez sector of Bandipora district which had witnessed less shelling than Uri, and Kupwara, the residents had fled fearing that a war was looming between India and Pakistan. Imtiyaz Ahmad, a resident of Gurez said the people have started returning home.

Karnahi and Rustum said the government must start rehabilitation of the shelling-hit people and ensure their homes are rebuilt with government assistance.

Sajjd Shafi, the legislator from Uri, told ETV Bharat that in the Uri subdivision, which has a population of 1.70 lakh, 50 per cent of the residents are affected. “The government will first rehabilitate the residents, assess the damage to houses and other property to work out a plan for their complete rehabilitation. Initially, our focus is the safe return of the families who had fled,” he said.

The ceasefire brokered by the US between India and Pakistan on Saturday after three days of armed escalation and a looming war between the two neighbours has brought relief to the people on the LoC. The residents are demanding lasting peace even as US President Donald Trump said that he will work between India and Pakistan “to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir”.