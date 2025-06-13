ETV Bharat / bharat

From Loans To Livelihoods: NSTFDC Transforms Lives Of Tribals Across India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Scheduled Tribes stand at 8.6 per cent of the total population of the country, and they comprise more than 705 distinct groups with a large section living in remote areas.

To support them for their economic upliftment, the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been providing concessional loans to eligible persons for starting income generation activities, across the country.

Established in 2001, the NSTFDC has been implementing different schemes through its various stakeholders including regional rural banks, nationalized banks and cooperative banks for a broader outreach. The Corporation from time to time also conducts awareness programmes about its schemes.

"The NSTFDC is dedicated to the economic development of Scheduled Tribes. Over the past decade (2014-2025), NSTFDC has significantly expanded its reach and impact, providing financial assistance at concessional rates to tribal entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and students," said the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA).

It said the sanctions and disbursements have more than doubled in the last 10 years, adding that the beneficiary outreach has grown by over 95.77 per cent. In addition to that, geographical expansion has increased covering more States and Union Territories.

The total number of beneficiaries between 2004 and 2014 stood at 538,893, while it has witnessed a drastic increase from 2014 to 2025 as the tally rose to 10,55,001, as per the MoTA.

A total of Rs 3718.84 crore was sanctioned between 2014 to 2025 as compared to Rs 1409.02 crore from 2004 to 2014, it said.

The MoTA said the period from 2014 to 2025 marks a transformative phase for the Corporation as it enhanced financial assistance, increased lending limits, wider geographical reach, and policy innovations.